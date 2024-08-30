Francis, Tulsa break game open in the second quarter on way to 62-28 win over Northwestern St.

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Kirk Francis threw for four touchdowns — all before halftime — and Tulsa beat Northwestern State 62-28 in a season opener. The FCS Demons put up a spirited fight in the first quarter when Kenneth Lacy ran for a 75-yard score and a 7-0 lead. Francis threw his first score when he connected with Kamdyn Benjamin from 36 yards to tie it. A little more than two minutes later, Benjamin returned a punt 66 yards for a 14-7 Tulsa advantage. With 1:06 left in the first, the Demons’ Cam Hardy blocked a 32-yard field-goal attempt by Seth Morgan and Antonio Hall gathered the ball and returned it 74 yards to tie it at 14. But a four-touchdown second quarter sealed it for Tulsa.

