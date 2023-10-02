Francis Lee, former Manchester City and England striker, dies at 79

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Former Manchester City and England striker Francis Lee has died. He was 79. Lee’s death was announced Monday by City, where he was also its chairman in the 1990s after retiring from playing soccer. Lee died after a long battle with cancer, City said, and described him as a “Club legend in every sense.” Lee made 330 appearances for City and scored 148 goals. He won the First Division title, FA Cup, League Cup, European Cup Winners’ Cup and two Charity Shields during eight years with City. He was its chairman for four years from 1994. Lee also won the league title with Derby. He made 27 appearances for England and scored 10 goals.

