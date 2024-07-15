Franchise-record 8 All-Stars reflection of what Phillies have done, not what they want to be

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The Philadelphia Phillies have a franchise-record and MLB-high eight All-Stars. That is a reflection of what they have done so far this season, not what they expect to be when it is all done. Reliever Jeff Hoffman says their only goal is to win the World Series. They lost in Game 6 of the 2022 World Series before a seven-game NL Championship Series loss last season. These Phillies have a 62-34 record that is the best in baseball. First baseman Bryce Harper, shortstop Trea Turner and third baseman Alec Bohm were all voted by fans as All-Star starters. And they are the first team to have five All-Star pitchers.

