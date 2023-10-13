Franchise great Daniel Alfredsson returns to the Ottawa Senators in an as-yet unspecified role

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Franchise great Daniel Alfredsson is back with the Ottawa Senators. Team president of hockey operations Steve Staios announced Friday that Alfredsson has joined the club in an as-yet unspecified role. The 50-year-old Hall of Famer joined the Senators on the ice for practice Friday. Alfredsson played 17 seasons with the Senators from 1995 to 2013. The Swede was team captain from 1999 until the end of the 2012-13 season, when he signed with the Detroit Red Wings. Alfredsson was part of Ottawa’s hockey operations department after retiring as a player before eventually leaving the organization in 2017. He was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in November 2022.

