Francesco Molinari’s ace on final hole allows him to make cut at US Open; Sepp Straka has ace, too

PINEHURST, N.C. (AP) — Francesco Molinari walked to up the final tee box on Friday essentially needing a miracle to make the cut at the U.S. Open. The Italian responded with the shot of the day. He made a hole-in-one on the 194-yard, par-3 ninth hole with a 7-iron. Molinari finished with a 72, pushing him to 5 over for the tournament and just inside the cut line. Molinari could barely believe his eyes when the ball hit the left edge of the green and starting rolling toward the cup and went in. It was one of two aces at Pinehurst on Friday. Sepp Straka had an ace on the same hole earlier in the day and also will be playing on the weekend.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.