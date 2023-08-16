Francesco Molinari joins brother as vice captain for Europe in the Ryder Cup

VIRGINIA WATER, England (AP) — Francesco and Edoardo Molinari are on a Ryder Cup team again. This time they are vice captains before a home crowd at Marco Simone in Rome. Francesco Molinari was chosen as the fifth and final vice captain for Luke Donald when Europe tries to win back the cup against the Americans. The matches start September 29. The Italian brothers played together in the Celtic Manor matches in 2010 in a European victory. Edoardo Molinari was among Donald’s first choices as an assistant. His brother is the 2018 British Open champion. He had hopes of making the team again.

