France’s wealthiest family eyes Klopp’s help to turn Paris FC into powerhouse

ORLY, France (AP) — Jürgen Klopp’s expertise will play a key role in the Arnault family’s ambitious plan to transform second-tier Paris FC into a French powerhouse. Speaking Wednesday at the team’s training ground, Antoine Arnault says he has had long discussions with Klopp who will join Red Bull as head of global soccer in January. The Arnault family is acquiring a majority stake in the club with Red Bull a minority stakeholder. Klopp, the former Liverpool manager, is set to join Red Bull as head of global soccer in January. Arnault also highlighted plans to leverage Red Bull’s tools to tap into the Paris region’s deep pool of soccer talent.

