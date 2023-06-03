Frances Tiafoe’s loss to Alexander Zverev leaves zero American men in the French Open

PARIS (AP) — For the second year in a row, there will be zero American men in the fourth round of the French Open. Frances Tiafoe was the last of the 16 entrants from the country in the men’s draw at Roland Garros, and he lost to Alexander Zverev in four sets Saturday night. Tiafoe kept coming close to forcing a fifth set but could never quite do it. The loss by the 12th-seeded Tiafoe followed those earlier in the day by ninth-seeded Taylor Fritz and unseeded Marcos Giron. The 22nd-seeded Zverev, who is German, will face No. 28 Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria next.

