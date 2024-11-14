Frances Tiafoe has been fined $120,000 but not suspended for cursing at a tennis umpire

TURIN, Italy (AP) — U.S. Open semifinalist Frances Tiafoe has been fined a total of $120,000 but will not be suspended for cursing repeatedly at a chair umpire after losing a match at the Shanghai Masters last month. The ATP said Thursday during its season-ending tournament in Italy that its fines committee handed Tiafoe a penalty of $60,000 for aggravated behavior on top of the maximum on-site fine of $60,000 he got for verbal abuse. The 18th-ranked Tiafoe is a 26-year-old from Maryland. He could have faced a suspension but will not be barred from competing.

