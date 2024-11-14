Frances Tiafoe has been fined $120,000 but not suspended for cursing at a tennis umpire

By The Associated Press
FILE - Frances Tiafoe waves to spectators after defeating Zhou Yi of China in the men's singles second round match in the Shanghai Masters tennis tournament at Qizhong Forest Sports City Tennis Center in Shanghai, China, Monday, Oct. 7, 2024. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Andy Wong]

TURIN, Italy (AP) — U.S. Open semifinalist Frances Tiafoe has been fined a total of $120,000 but will not be suspended for cursing repeatedly at a chair umpire after losing a match at the Shanghai Masters last month. The ATP said Thursday during its season-ending tournament in Italy that its fines committee handed Tiafoe a penalty of $60,000 for aggravated behavior on top of the maximum on-site fine of $60,000 he got for verbal abuse. The 18th-ranked Tiafoe is a 26-year-old from Maryland. He could have faced a suspension but will not be barred from competing.

