Frances Tiafoe earns third straight US Open quarterfinal berth, beats Popyrin in four sets

NEW YORK (AP) — Frances Tiafoe has returned to the U.S. Open quarterfinals for the third straight year by beating Alexei Popyrin in four sets. The No. 20 seed will attempt to match the best Grand Slam result of his career when he faces No. 9 Grigor Dimitrov on Tuesday for a berth in the semifinals. Tiafoe lost to eventual champion Carlos Alcaraz in that round in 2022, and was eliminated last year in the quarterfinals by Ben Shelton. Tiafoe is the first American man to reach three consecutive U.S. Open quarterfinals since Andy Roddick from 2006-08.

