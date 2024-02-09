Frances Tiafoe beats 19-year-old Alex Michelsen to reach Dallas Open quarterfinals

DALLAS (AP) — Top-seeded Frances Tiafoe has advanced to the quarterfinals of the Dallas Open with a 6-4, 6-3 victory over 19-year-old fellow American Alex Michelsen. Japan’s Yoshihito Nishioka withdrew from the late match, putting France’s Adrian Mannarino in the quarterfinals without having played a match. The remaining round-of-16 winners were No. 7 seed Jordan Thompson of Australia and eighth-seeded German Dominik Koepfer. Thompson beat American Denis Kudla 6-1, 6-1. Koepfer topped Rinky Hijikata of Australia 6-4, 7-6 (5).

