France’s Thuram urges fellow citizens ‘to fight daily’ to prevent far right from taking power

PADERBORN, Germany (AP) — France forward Marcus Thuram has urged his fellow citizens “to fight daily” to prevent the surging nationalist far right from taking power in upcoming snap parliamentary elections in his country. Thuram spoke at a news conference at the European Championship in Germany on Saturday two days after teammate Ousmane Dembélé implored people to vote in the elections that were suddenly called by President Emmanuel Macron. Macron surprised the nation Sunday evening when he called elections for the national assembly after Marine Le Pen’s anti-immigration National Rally made historic gains in the European Parliament elections.

