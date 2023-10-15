France’s star backs flop as they lose to South Africa in Rugby World Cup quarterfinals

PARIS (AP) — France’s star backs were supposed to lead the tournament favorite past defending champion South Africa and into the Rugby World Cup semifinals. They flopped as South Africa won 29-28 in their quarterfinal in Paris. Right winger Damian Penaud was on a seven-match try-scoring run and topped the tournament with six tries. Fullback Thomas Ramos was the leading point-scorer and had hardly missed a kick. Talismanic captain Antoine Dupont came back from a tournament-threatening injury to line up alongside the silky Matthieu Jalibert. In fact it was France’s forwards who did all the damage in attack. Prop Cyril Baille scored two tries and hooker Peato Mauvaka got the other. When they went off during the second half France’s hopes left with them.

