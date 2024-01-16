France’s soccer union launches lawsuit to protect players from clubs’ pressure in transfer market

France’s union of professional soccer players is launching legal action to protect footballers from the mental pressure their clubs put on them when they are cold-shouldered until they sign a new contract or accept to leave. With the winter transfer window up and running in Europe, the UNFP says it has commissioned a law firm to lodge a complaint with the Paris public prosecutor for extortion and harassment. Its legal action does not target a specific side. But the union wants to highlight the bullying that some players have to endure when their clubs put them aside to force them into extending their contracts, or accepting a transfer when they are no longer wanted.

