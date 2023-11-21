France’s perfect record in European Championship qualifying ends with 2-2 draw at Greece

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — France’s perfect record in European Championship qualifying ends with a 2-2 draw at Greece. Kylian Mbappé came off the bench and almost won it for France in the last seconds but his dipping shot from outside the penalty area was tipped onto the crossbar by goalkeeper Odysseas Vlachodimos. Already qualified France took the lead when Olivier Giroud set up fellow forward Randal Kolo Muani in the 42nd minute. Greece then scored twice in quick succession after the break through midfielder Tasos Bakasetas and striker Fotis Ioannidis. Midfielder Youssouf Fofana ensured Group B winner France stayed unbeaten with a brilliant strike from 25 meters which flew under the crossbar.

