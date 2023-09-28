France’s injured Dupont ‘doing as well as possible’ post-op at Rugby World Cup

AIX-EN-PROVENCE, France (AP) — A France team spokesman says captain Antoine Dupont is “doing as well as possible” six days after surgery on his facial fracture at the Rugby World Cup. Dupont suffered a broken jaw in an illegal head-on-head tackle against Namibia and had surgery the next day. He hasn’t been publicly seen since the game. The scrumhalf is considered rugby’s best player and there are doubts whether the injury will allow him to return to the tournament. World Rugby says he can wear a mask. France team health manager Bruno Boussagol says “The swelling has gone down. He’s having some pain that’s linked to the head injury but which has nothing to do with the post-op. He’s doing very well. He’s in high spirits. He’s quite confident.”

