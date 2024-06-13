France’s Dembélé urges fellow citizens to vote in elections taking place during Euro 2024

PADERBORN, Germany (AP) — Soccer and politics were mixed when France winger Ousmane Dembélé urged people to vote in the national elections suddenly called by President Emmanuel Macron. The Paris Saint-Germain star says “I think the alarm bell has been sounded” when asked at the team’s European Championship training camp about the situation at home. Dembélé says he saw on television only half of French people planned to vote and “we need to mobilize ourselves to vote, all together.” Macron called Sunday for national assembly elections on June 30 and July 7 after strong support for his far-right opponents in European parliamentary elections.

