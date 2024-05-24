France’s all-time leading scorer Olivier Giroud plans to end international career after Euro

PARIS (AP) — France’s all-time leading scorer Olivier Giroud says he plans to retire from internationals after the European Championship. The 37-year-old forward has scored 57 goals in 131 matches for France. He was part of the France squad that won the 2018 World Cup. He told L’Equipe newspaper he believes the continental tournament starting next month will be his final competition with France, citing the need to make way for younger players. Giroud recently signed a deal to play in the MLS with Los Angeles FC, leaving Europe after 18 years in the top professional leagues in France, England and Italy.

