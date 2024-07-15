France’s all-time leading scorer Giroud ends his international career

PARIS (AP) — France’s all-time leading scorer Olivier Giroud has confirmed the end of his international career. The 37-year-old forward played his last match with France at the European Championship last week, as a second-half substitute in a 2-1 loss to Spain in the semifinals. Giroud scored 57 goals in 137 matches for France. He was a member of the squad that won the 2018 World Cup. Giroud will continue his club career in Major League Soccer after he signed to play with Los Angeles FC. He leaves Europe after 18 years in the top professional leagues in France, England and Italy. Giroud joined LAFC from AC Milan with a contract through 2025. The deal includes an option for 2026.

