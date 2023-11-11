France’s Adam Siao Him Fa rallies past Shoma Uno for second straight Grand Prix figure skating title

CHONGQING, China (AP) — Adam Siao Him Fa of France upstaged two-time defending world champion Shoma Uno of Japan with a dazzling free skate to win the gold medal in the men’s event at the Cup of China. Siao Him Fa, last week’s winner at his home Grand Prix in France, landed four quadruple jumps to just two for Uno to erase a 14-point deficit from the short program. First after the short program, Uno fell on his opening quad toe-loop and then could only manage a double flip on a planned quad flip. He recovered later with a two quad toe-loops but the damage was done.

