France winger Cascarino will miss Women’s World Cup with ACL tear

By The Associated Press
FILE - France's Delphine Cascarino, left, duels for the ball with Germany's Giulia Gwinn during the Women Euro 2022 semi final soccer match between Germany and France at MK stadium in Milton Keynes, England, Wednesday, July 27, 2022. The French winger will miss the Women's World Cup this summer after rupturing her right ACL playing for Lyon. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Rui Vieira]

LYON, France (AP) — France winger Delphine Cascarino will miss the Women’s World Cup this summer after tearing her right ACL playing for Lyon. Cascarino left the field in tears when she was injured in Lyon’s 1-0 victory over Paris Saint Germain on Sunday to secure the French league title. Cascarino says that further evaluation confirmed the injury and that it will require surgery. Knee injuries have sidelined other top players, as well. England captain Leah Williamson tore her ACL in April, and Netherlands forward Vivianne Miedema had sustained a similar injury last December. Catarina Macario said she won’t be ready in time to play for the United States as she recovers from an ACL injury.

