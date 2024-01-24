France to play Chile in friendly match ahead of European Championship

PARIS (AP) — France will play a friendly match against Chile in March as part of its preparations for the European Championship. The game will be played at the Velodrome Stadium in Marseille on March 26. France had earlier scheduled a March 23 friendly against Germany at Groupama Stadium in Lyon. Euro 2024 takes place in Germany from June 14-July 14. Chile will be preparing for the Copa America this summer in the United States.

