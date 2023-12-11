France to host Germany in a friendly game next March ahead of European Championship

PARIS (AP) — World Cup runner-up France will face Germany in a friendly next March as part of its European Championship preparations. Coach Didier Deschamps’ side take on Julian Nagelsmann’s struggling Germany team on March 23 at Lyon’s Groupama Stadium in its first friendly match leading up to Euro 2024, which will be hosted by Germany from June 14-July 14. Germany’s 2-0 loss to Austria last month capped a year of bad results with Germany having lost six of the 11 games it played and winning just three. France coasted into Euro 2024 with seven wins and one draw in qualifying with 29 goals scored.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.