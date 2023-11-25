France to face Mali in Under-17 World Cup semifinals. Germany will play Argentina

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — France and Mali will face each other in the semifinals of the Under-17 World Cup after both teams recorded 1-0 victories. Germany plays Argentina in Tuesday’s other final four matchup in the Indonesian city of Surakarta. France beat Uzbekistan after Ismail Bouneb scored the winning goal seven minutes from the end. Mali beat Morocco with Ibrahim Diarra getting the winner after 81 minutes. On Friday, Argentina defeated defending champion Brazil 3-0 with captain Claudio Echeverri scoring all three. Also Friday, Germany defeated Spain 1-0.

