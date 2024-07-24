France struggles in Day 1 of the Olympic rugby sevens tournament

PARIS (AP) — The action for the men’s rugby sevens Olympic tournament began with twelve games at the Stade de France on Wednesday, two days before the opening ceremony. The twelve teams played two games each. France’s rugby sevens team, which is playing at home and is considered a favorite, started with a 12-12 draw against the U.S. and later bounced back with a 19-12 victory over Uruguay. New Zealand, Fiji, Ireland, Argentina and Australia all won their first two matches.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.