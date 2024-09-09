France striker Wissam Ben Yedder to stand trial on charges of sexual assault while drunk

France soccer player Wissam Ben Yedder was in custody over the weekend and will stand trial on charges of “sexual assault in a state of inebriation,” a judicial official has told The Associated Press. Nice prosecutor Damien Martinelli told the AP on Monday the public prosecutor’s office has appealed against the decision not to remand Ben Yedder in custody after the player was released following his arrest. Sports newspaper L’Equipe first reported that Ben Yedder has been summoned to appear in court and has been placed under judicial supervision. Martinelli says the trial has been set for Oct. 15. The 34-year-old Ben Yedder is without a club after his contract with Monaco expired at the end of last season.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.