France stays perfect in European qualifiers, Poland wins to revive campaign

PARIS (AP) — Two-time champion France resumed its qualifying campaign for the European Championship with a fifth straight win Thursday, while the Netherlands eased to a 3-0 victory against Greece in Group B. France produced yet another clean sheet beating Ireland 2-0 and extending its lead to nine points over both the Netherlands and Greece. The Dutch defeated their Greek rivals 3-0. Both sides have six points, but Ronald Koeman’s team has played one match fewer than Greece. Poland revived its chances with a brace from Robert Lewandowski in a 2-0 win over the Faeroe Island in Group E. The Czech Republic leads the group with 8 points, one more than Albania, after they drew 1-1.

