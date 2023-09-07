France stays perfect in European qualifiers, Poland wins to revive campaign

By The Associated Press
Finland's players celebrate after scoring their side's first goal scored by Oliver Antman, left, during the Euro 2024 group H qualifying soccer match between Kazakhstan and Finland at the Astana Arena in Astana, Kazakhstan, Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Stas Filippov)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Stas Filippov]

PARIS (AP) — Two-time champion France resumed its qualifying campaign for the European Championship with a fifth straight win Thursday, while the Netherlands eased to a 3-0 victory against Greece in Group B. France produced yet another clean sheet beating Ireland 2-0 and extending its lead to nine points over both the Netherlands and Greece. The Dutch defeated their Greek rivals 3-0. Both sides have six points, but Ronald Koeman’s team has played one match fewer than Greece. Poland revived its chances with a brace from Robert Lewandowski in a 2-0 win over the Faeroe Island in Group E. The Czech Republic leads the group with 8 points, one more than Albania, after they drew 1-1.

