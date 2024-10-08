France starts post-Griezmann era amid Mbappé controversy

Antoine Griezmann has retired from France duty. Kylian Mbappé is absent, nursing a minor thigh injury in Madrid. Ahead of Nations League matches against Israel and Belgium, France’s leadership is scarce. France coach Didier Deschamps admits, “The lack of experience doesn’t help.” Mbappé is the usual France captain while Griezmann, who surprisingly announced the end of his international career last month, was the vice-captain. Together, they led France to the 2018 World Cup title and were Deschamps’ most influential players in recent years.

