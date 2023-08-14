France star Romain Ntamack ruled out of Rugby World Cup with knee injury

By STEVE DOUGLAS The Associated Press
FILE - France's Romain Ntamack waves towards supporters at the end of Six Nations rugby union international match between France and Wales, at the Stade de France in Saint Denis, outside Paris, on March 18, 2023. France flyhalf Romain Ntamack was ruled out of the Rugby World Cup on Monday Aug. 14, 2023 because of a knee injury, robbing the tournament of one of its star players. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Christophe Ena]

France flyhalf Romain Ntamack has been ruled out of the Rugby World Cup because of a knee injury. It robs the tournament of one of its star players. Ntamack ruptured cruciate ligaments in his left knee in the second half of the 30-27 victory over Scotland in a World Cup warmup on Saturday. Matthieu Jalibert is set to fill in as Ntamack’s understudy when the tournament begins in France on Sept. 8. The exciting half-back partnership between Ntamack and scrumhalf Antoine Dupont has been one of the key reasons behind France’s improvement under coach Fabien Galthié since the last World Cup in 2019.

