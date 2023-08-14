France star Romain Ntamack ruled out of Rugby World Cup with knee injury

France flyhalf Romain Ntamack has been ruled out of the Rugby World Cup because of a knee injury. It robs the tournament of one of its star players. Ntamack ruptured cruciate ligaments in his left knee in the second half of the 30-27 victory over Scotland in a World Cup warmup on Saturday. Matthieu Jalibert is set to fill in as Ntamack’s understudy when the tournament begins in France on Sept. 8. The exciting half-back partnership between Ntamack and scrumhalf Antoine Dupont has been one of the key reasons behind France’s improvement under coach Fabien Galthié since the last World Cup in 2019.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.