France soccer great Thierry Henry leaves coaching job after winning Olympic silver medal

PARIS (AP) — Thierry Henry has left his coaching job after leading France’s Olympic team to a silver medal at the Paris Games. The French soccer federation said he had cited personal reasons for the departure. The France great had a contract with the federation through the next season and was due to resume coaching the France under-21 team next month in its qualifying group for the 2025 European Championship. Federation president Philippe Diallo thanked Henry for his work and praised his great professionalism. Henry was hired one year ago for the Paris Olympics. France lost 5-3 to Spain after extra time in the final at Parc des Princes.

