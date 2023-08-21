France selects injured forwards Baille and Jelonch in Rugby World Cup squad

By The Associated Press
French head coach Fabien Galthie smiles as he speaks on French television channel TF1 to announce his squad for the 2023 Rugby World Cup in Paris, Monday, Aug. 21, 2023. France end their World Cup preparations by welcoming Australia to Paris on Sunday Aug. 27. (Emmanuel Dunand, Pool via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Emmanuel Dunand]

PARIS (AP) — Host nation France has selected forwards Cyril Baille and Anthony Jelonch in its 33-man squad for the Rugby World Cup even though they might not be available until the latter stages of pool play. Prop Baille has a calf injury while flanker Jelonch has been recovering from rupturing his anterior cruciate ligament in February. First-choice flyhalf Romain Ntamack has already been ruled out of the tournament because of a knee injury, France will have two No. 10s in Matthieu Jalibert and Antoine Hastoy and fullback Thomas Ramos could cover in an emergency. France is in a pool with New Zealand, Italy, Uruguay and Namibia.

