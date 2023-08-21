France selects injured forwards Baille and Jelonch in Rugby World Cup squad

PARIS (AP) — Host nation France has selected forwards Cyril Baille and Anthony Jelonch in its 33-man squad for the Rugby World Cup even though they might not be available until the latter stages of pool play. Prop Baille has a calf injury while flanker Jelonch has been recovering from rupturing his anterior cruciate ligament in February. First-choice flyhalf Romain Ntamack has already been ruled out of the tournament because of a knee injury, France will have two No. 10s in Matthieu Jalibert and Antoine Hastoy and fullback Thomas Ramos could cover in an emergency. France is in a pool with New Zealand, Italy, Uruguay and Namibia.

