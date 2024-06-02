France rugby sevens raises expectations for home Olympics after its first world series win

MADRID (AP) — High expectations on the France rugby sevens side for its home Paris Olympics have been elevated after it won its first world series title in Madrid. The men outmuscled Argentina in the final 19-5 after the women were runner-up to Australia 26-7. Since the world series began in 1999, France has never finished in the top four until last year. This season, it won the Los Angeles leg in March for its first tournament victory in 19 years. In Madrid, France beat defending series champion New Zealand in the semifinals and avenged a pool loss to Argentina, which led most of this series. Maddison Levi’s hat trick of tries featured for the Australia women in their final. Australia won the world series for the second time in three years.

