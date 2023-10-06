France routs Italy 60-7 to reach Rugby World Cup quarterfinals in style

LYON, France (AP) — Prolific right winger Damian Penaud extended his try-scoring streak to seven matches as Rugby World Cup host France blew apart Italy 60-7 in Lyon to reach the quarterfinals in style. Penaud’s brace of tries took him past Vincent Clerc and onto 35 overall with only fullback great Serge Blanco left ahead of him on 38. Coach Fabien Galthie’s France topped Pool A ahead of and having beaten three-time defending champion New Zealand. It means that eight-try France meets the team finishing second in Pool B in the quarterfinals. That will be either defending champion South Africa, top-ranked Ireland or outsider Scotland. The Scots face the Irish on Saturday at Stade de France.

