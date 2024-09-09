France rests Mbappé and beats Belgium while Haaland is decisive in the Nations League

By GRAHAM DUNBAR The Associated Press
France's Ousmane Dembele, right, celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's second goal during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between France and Belgium at the Groupama stadium in Decines, outside Lyon, France, Monday, Sept. 9, 2024. (AP Photo/Laurent Cipriani)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Laurent Cipriani]

GENEVA (AP) — France left star forward Kylian Mbappé on the bench for much of the game against Belgium and still handed its old rival yet another loss, 2-0 in the Nations League. Two of Mbappé’s former teammates at Paris Saint-Germain, Randal Kolo Muani and Ousmane Dembélé, struck with powerful shots in Lyon on Monday. Mbappé came on in the 67th minute after playing a full game in a 3-1 loss to Italy last Friday. Italy beat Israel 2-1 to lead the top-tier group. Erling Haaland’s late goal gave Norway a 2-1 win over Austria.

