France rests Mbappé and beats Belgium while Haaland is decisive in the Nations League

GENEVA (AP) — France left star forward Kylian Mbappé on the bench for much of the game against Belgium and still handed its old rival yet another loss, 2-0 in the Nations League. Two of Mbappé’s former teammates at Paris Saint-Germain, Randal Kolo Muani and Ousmane Dembélé, struck with powerful shots in Lyon on Monday. Mbappé came on in the 67th minute after playing a full game in a 3-1 loss to Italy last Friday. Italy beat Israel 2-1 to lead the top-tier group. Erling Haaland’s late goal gave Norway a 2-1 win over Austria.

