France postpones soccer matches after severe winter weather

A patch of severe weather marked by snowfalls and freezing temperature has led the French soccer federation to postpone a number of matches this weekend. After snow falls hit Paris on Thursday, the national weather service has issued weather alerts for snow and ice in many regions across the country. The French soccer federation said Friday that matches in the women’s top league and other lower divisions of the men’s competitions scheduled over the weekend had been postponed.

