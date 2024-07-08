France players celebrating election results back home ahead of Euro 2024 semifinal

MUNICH (AP) — Several France players are already celebrating something at the European Championship — the result of the elections back home. A leftist coalition that came together to try to keep the far right from power in France won the most parliamentary seats in Sunday’s runoff parliamentary election. France midfielder Aurélien Tchouameni calls it “The victory of the People.” The first-round vote on June 30 saw major gains for the National Rally, potentially putting the far right in a position to govern France for the first time since World War II. France’s players have consistently been vocal at Euro 2024 with calls to get out to vote in parliamentary elections. France plays Spain in the Euro 2024 semifinal in Munich on Tuesday.

