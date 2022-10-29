France, NZ into semifinals at Women’s Rugby World Cup

Winger Joanna Grisez scored a try in the first two two minutes and added two more late for a hat-trick which lifted France to a 39-3 win over Italy in the first quarterfinal at the Women’s Rugby World Cup at Whangarei, New Zealand. Later, New Zealand steamrolled its way into the semifinals with a 55-3 win over Wales. On Sunday, England will play Australia and Canada takes on the United States in the other quarterfinals.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.