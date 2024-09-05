France midfielder Veretout joins Lyon from Marseille

LYON, France (AP) — France midfielder Jordan Veretout has signed a two-year deal with Lyon in a transfer from French league rival Marseille. Lyon says the deal is worth four million euros, with bonuses of up to three million euros and a 25% capital gain in the event of a future transfer. Veretout was not part of new Marseille coach Roberto De Zerbi’s plans. The club wanted to get rid of Veretout during the transfer window but could not seal a deal before deadline day. He was signed by Lyon as a joker and the seven-time French champion can register him for the Europa League.

