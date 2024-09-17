France midfielder Adrien Rabiot signs with Marseille

MARSEILLE, France (AP) — France midfielder Adrien Rabiot has signed a contract with Marseille after completing his medical. A world-class midfielder, Rabiot should add some spice to the French league which lost its biggest star this summer when Kylian Mbappé left Paris Saint-Germain for Real Madrid. The terms of Rabiot’s contract were not disclosed by Marseille. The 29-year-old player was a free agent after declining to extend his contract with Juventus where he spent five seasons.

