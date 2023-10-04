France makes 2 changes to face Italy at Rugby World Cup. Italy changes front row

LYON, France (AP) — France makes only two changes for the Rugby World Cup match against Italy where Les Tricolores will seek to top Pool A with a fourth straight win. One of the changes is enforced by star scrumhalf Antione Dupont’s serious facial injury. Maxime Lucu starts in his place and Gregory Alldritt is at No. 8, with Anthony Jelonch switching to flanker. Italy has changed the front row and switched its best backs. Props Simone Ferrari and Pietro Ceccarelli and hooker Epalahame Faiva will take on the French in Lyon. Tommaso Allan moves back to flyhalf from fullback, Paolo Garbisi is back at inside center from flyhalf and Ange Capuozzo returns to fullback from the wing. Italy must win to stand a chance of reaching the quarterfinals.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.