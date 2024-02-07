France leads charge to defend EU sporting model after Super League plans received boost

BRUSSELS (AP) — France is siding with UEFA against closed breakaway soccer leagues. On the eve of the UEFA Congress to be held in Paris, French President Emmanuel Macron and UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin expressed “their shared vision in favor of the European sporting model, based on open competitions, the principle of solidarity, sporting merit and recognition of the social impact of sport,” according to a statement released by the Elysee Palace. The statement did not mention the rebel Super League, but Macron “reaffirmed France’s determination to defend this model and the ability of European federations to organize competitions.” Meanwhile, France wants to form a coalition at European Union level supporting the model of open competitions.

