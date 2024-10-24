France interior minister urges stopping soccer matches when homophobic chants start

France’s interior minister says he wants soccer matches to be brought to a halt when homophobic chants are belted out by fans in stadiums. Bruno Retailleau was speaking to France Inter Radio on Thursday. He says they have identified two individuals who were suspected of starting the homophobic chants among Paris Saint-Germain fans during a home game against Strasbourg last week. Retailleau says, “They should be severely punished. We can no longer put up with homophobic chanting.” Homophobic chants are often heard at French league matches but have been tolerated for a long time by club officials, and soccer authorities have struggled to find appropriate ways of tackling the issue.

