France humiliates England in record 53-10 win in Six Nations

LONDON (AP) — France kept alive its chances of retaining the Six Nations rugby title after a record, seven-try 53-10 humiliation of England at Twickenham fueled by two tries apiece by Damian Penaud, Thibaud Flament and Charles Ollivon. It was comfortably France’s largest margin of victory in 110 meetings between the cross-channel rivals. England has never conceded so many points in the tournament’s 140-year history. Les Tricolores needed a bonus-point win to guarantee taking their title defense to the final weekend and they did so via a mixture of French flair and taking advantage a mistake-riddled home team that has lost two of its four games.

