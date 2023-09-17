France hooker Marchand hopes to be ready to face Italy in last RWC pool game

PARIS (AP) — France hopes to have hooker Julien Marchand fit enough to face Italy in its last Rugby World Cup pool game on Oct. 6. He limped off with a hamstring injury in the 12th minute of the 27-13 tournament-opening win against New Zealand on Sept. 8. and was ruled out for up to five weeks. France backs coach Laurent Labit says “everything is going well,” and “the Italy match is an objective for him.” Having beaten the All Blacks the French are favorite to win Pool A and to therefore play their quarterfinal on Oct. 15.

