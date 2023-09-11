France hooker Julien Marchand stays in Rugby World Cup squad despite hamstring injury

PARIS (AP) — The French rugby federation says hooker Julien Marchand will remain in the national team’s squad despite damaging his left hamstring in the World Cup opener against New Zealand. Marchand won’t play against Uruguay on Thursday and will undergo further tests later this week that will help determine how long he will be out. Marchand picked up the injury in the 12th minute of the 27-13 win against the All Blacks on Friday. Pierre Bourgarit or Peato Mauvaka will start in place of Marchand.

