France holds on to beat Germany and line up Spain in Women’s Nations League final

LYON, France (AP) — France scores two first-half goals and then holds on to beat Germany 2-1 and reach the final of the inaugural Women’s Nations League. Coach Hervé Renard’s side will play Spain away in the final next Wednesday after the Women’s World Cup winner beat the Netherlands 3-0 in the other semifinal. Forward Kadidiatou Diani put France ahead in the 41st minute and defender Sakina Karchaoui netted a powerful penalty in first half injury time. Right back Giulia Gwinn pulled a goal back from the penalty spot in the 82nd. Spain’s win qualified it for the Olympic Games in Paris. Les Bleues are already qualified as a host country.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.