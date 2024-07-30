France, Germany, Canada clinch Olympic basketball quarterfinal berths at Paris Games

VILLENEUVE-D’ASCQ, France (AP) — France’s miracle last-second comeback at the Paris Games got even better a few hours later, when the host nation clinched a spot in the quarterfinals and a trip to Paris for the knockout round next week. Also now officially in the Olympic quarterfinals: Germany and Canada. And on Wednesday, the winner of the U.S.-South Sudan game will also have a spot in the quarterfinals all wrapped up.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.