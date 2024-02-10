France escapes with comeback win over Scotland after disputed late TMO call in Six Nations

EDINBURGH, Scotland (AP) — France has stayed in the Six Nations title hunt after benefitting from a call by the Television Match Official to deny Scotland a last-seconds try at Murrayfield. France won 20-16, taking the lead only in the 71st minute. The clock ticked past 80 minutes when Scotland’s Sam Skinner drove over the line and was tackled by France’s Yoram Moefana and Sebastien Taofifenua. Skinner was said to be held up. Four minutes of replays later, TMO Brian MacNeice said there was no conclusive proof Skinner scored. France rebounded from humiliation at home inflicted by defending champion Ireland last weekend in the opening round. Scotland, on the back of an historic first win in Cardiff in 22 years, wasted leads of 13-3 and 16-10 against France.

