France draws with Israel in high-security operation to reach Nations League quarterfinals with Italy

France and Italy have qualified for the quarterfinal stage of the revamped Nations League while England got its revenge on Greece ahead of the imminent arrival of Thomas Tuchel as coach. France drew 0-0 with Israel in a match requiring a high-security operation in and around Paris, a week after violence erupted in Amsterdam in connection with an Israeli club team’s visit. There was a brief altercation between fans during the first half. France secured a top-two finish in its group along with Italy. The Italians won 1-0 in Belgium. England won 3-0 in Athens to make amends for a humbling first loss to Greece last month

