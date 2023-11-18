France destroys 10-man Gibraltar 14-0 for record win in European Championship qualifying

NICE, France (AP) — Kylian Mbappé scored a hat trick as France routed Gibraltar 14-0 for the biggest-ever victory in European Championship qualifying. Veteran striker Olivier Giroud came off the bench to score twice as Les Bleus broke the 13-0 record set by Germany against San Marino in 2006 for Euro 2008 qualifying. Teenage midfielder Warren Zaïre-Emery became France’s youngest goal scorer on his international debut and the 17-year-old then went off injured against a Gibraltar side that played most of the match with 10 players following an early sending off. France’s biggest previous win was 10-0 against Azerbaijan in 1995 which was for qualifying for Euro 1996.

